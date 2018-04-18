Nigeria's C&I Leasing eyes fresh capital for expansion - Reuters Africa — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s C&I Leasing eyes fresh capital for expansion – Reuters Africa
|
Nigeria's C&I Leasing eyes fresh capital for expansion
Reuters Africa
LAGOS (Reuters) – Nigeria's biggest and oldest leasing firm, C&I Leasing, plans to raise funds to buy more vessels to lease to oil companies and expand its business in Ghana as Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj exits, its chief executive said. C&I …
