Nigeria's crude oil production lags budget benchmark by 277000 bpd - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 Nigeria's crude oil production lags budget benchmark by 277000 bpd
Nigeria’s crude oil production lags budget benchmark by 277000 bpd – Vanguard

Vanguard

Nigeria's crude oil production lags budget benchmark by 277000 bpd
By Udeme Akpan. Nigeria's crude oil production stood at 2.022 million, bpd in March, 277,000 bpd below the 2.3 million bpd benchmark for budget 2018, indicating, the country is still struggling to step up production to meet the budget benchmark. Oil
