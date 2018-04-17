Nigeria's crude oil production lags budget benchmark by 277000 bpd - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s crude oil production lags budget benchmark by 277000 bpd – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria's crude oil production lags budget benchmark by 277000 bpd
Vanguard
By Udeme Akpan. Nigeria's crude oil production stood at 2.022 million, bpd in March, 277,000 bpd below the 2.3 million bpd benchmark for budget 2018, indicating, the country is still struggling to step up production to meet the budget benchmark. Oil …
Process Oil Market 2018 Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trend and 2018-2025 Forecast Report
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!