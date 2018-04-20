Nigeria's debt level under control – Adeosun - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s debt level under control – Adeosun – Vanguard
Nigeria's debt level under control – Adeosun
Vanguard
In spite of the warning by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that debt levels in African economies were rising, Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Friday said Nigeria's debt level was still sustainable and under control. Kemi Adeosun …
