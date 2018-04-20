 Nigeria's debt level under control – Adeosun - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s debt level under control – Adeosun – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 20, 2018


Nigeria's debt level under control – Adeosun
In spite of the warning by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that debt levels in African economies were rising, Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Friday said Nigeria's debt level was still sustainable and under control. Kemi Adeosun
“We don't intend to grow our debt aggressively”- AdeosunDaily Trust
Adeosun: No apologies for borrowing to end recessionTheCable
No apologies for borrowing to end recession – AdeosunNAIJA.NG
