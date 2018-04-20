 Nigeria's debt level was still sustainable and under control, Adeosun replies IMF - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s debt level was still sustainable and under control, Adeosun replies IMF – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Nigeria's debt level was still sustainable and under control, Adeosun replies IMF
Naija247news
In spite of the warning by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that debt levels in African economies were rising, Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Friday said Nigeria's debt level was still sustainable and under control. Speaking to newsmen
“We don't intend to grow our debt aggressively”- AdeosunDaily Trust
Adeosun defends Nigeria's growing debt profileNairametrics
RPT-COLUMN-Record $164 trillion global debt – a big number, but not a big worry: McGeeverReuters
Rand Daily Mail –Stuff.co.nz –CADTM.org –GhanaWeb
all 43 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.