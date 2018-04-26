 Nigeria's Diamond Bank sells off 100% equity stake in UK subsidiary - Naija247news — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Diamond Bank sells off 100% equity stake in UK subsidiary – Naija247news

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

Nigeria's Diamond Bank sells off 100% equity stake in UK subsidiary
Naija247news
Diamond Bank Plc has signed a Share Sale and Purchase Agreement with a member of GFG Alliance, for the disposal of its entire shareholding in its international subsidiary, Diamond Bank, UK Plc. The disposal is in line with the Bank's objective of
Diamond Bank divests from UK subsidiaryVanguard
BRIEF-Diamond Bank Divests 100 Pct Holding In Diamond Bank UKReuters

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.