NIGERIA’S EXPLODING POPULATION  — Nigeria Today

The latest Nigeria’s population figure released by the National Population Commission (NPC) stands at 198 million. In global ranking, Nigeria is seventh most populous country. According to Mr. Eze Duruiheoma, the chairman of the Commission, this figure shows that Nigeria’s population’s growth rate is about 6.5 percent annually. This was contained in the speech he delivered in New York titled “Sustainable Cities, Human Mobility and International Migration” at the 51st Session of the Commission on Population and Development.

There are more revelations by the NPC boss that should rattle Nigerian leaders and development experts and make them put on thinking cap: “The recent World Population Prospects report predicts that by 2050, Nigeria will become the third most populated country in the world. Over the last 50 years, the Nigeria’s urban population has grown at an average annual growth rate of more than 6.5 per cent without commensurate increase in social amenities and infrastructure.

“It grew substantially from 17.3 per cent in 1967 to 49.4 per cent of the country’s total population in 2017. In addition, the 2014 World Urbanisation Prospects report, predicts that by 2050, most Nigerians – 70 per cent – will be residing in cities. The 2010 human mobility survey report revealed that 23 per cent of the sampled population were of more females than males.”

A major factor in the demographic distribution of the population index is urbanisation and migration involving young people, working age population, women of child bearing age, adolescent girls and boys. Internal displacement of people in cities equally poses great threat to sustainaing urban centres in Nigeria. “The Displacement Tracking Matrix Round XXI of January 2018 identified an estimated 1.7 million IDPs in over 321,580 households across six states of North-east Nigeria with 40 per cent residing in camp-like settings in urban areas plus 1.4 million returnees”, he said.

For countries like China and India that have positively taken advantages of their humongous population size through sustainable massive investment and engaging the youths in creative, innovative and industrial productions thus creating and multiplying job opportunities and wealth creation, 198 million people is just an infinitesimal fraction. But with Nigeria that has an overwhelming development and infrastructural deficits, this calls for concerns.

Rapid population growth rate like ours, in other words, with all the above factors, is a threat especially with poor living conditions orchestrated by bad cyclic economic policies, poor political decisions and governance system which are breeding poverty daily. These and more are the roots of rural-urban migration, conflicts and internal displacement of persons in our country today.

There have been no workable long term development plan since Independence. We are in the second quarter of the year and the nation’s budget is still stuck at the National Assembly; killer herdsmen and other banditry have been running wild in different parts of the country unstoppably. Nigeria is ranked among the countries with the worst cases of maternal and infant mortality rate in world. It is currently leading the world in Tuberculosis disease prevalence.

As a nation, Nigeria must start being serious and prepare for the looming future. We need a paradigm shift on leadership, development and governance system and create a better system that can deploy the potentials of our current and expanding population to our advantage. It is very urgent.