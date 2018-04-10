 Nigeria’s expulsion never featured in Egmont Group’s meeting of March — Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s expulsion never featured in Egmont Group’s meeting of March

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Expulsion of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) from the Egmont Group was never on the agenda of the group’s last meeting in March, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has learnt. This is contrary to media reports prior to the meeting held in Argentina between March 12 and 15 that the NFIU would be…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

