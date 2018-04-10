Nigeria’s expulsion never featured in Egmont Group’s meeting of March — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s expulsion never featured in Egmont Group’s meeting of March
Expulsion of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) from the Egmont Group was never on the agenda of the group’s last meeting in March, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has learnt. This is contrary to media reports prior to the meeting held in Argentina between March 12 and 15 that the NFIU would be…
The post Nigeria’s expulsion never featured in Egmont Group’s meeting of March appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!