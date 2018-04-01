 Nigeria's FX reserves up 9 pct in past month -Central Bank data - BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) — Nigeria Today
Nigeria's FX reserves up 9 pct in past month -Central Bank data
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves stood at $46.2 billion as of March 28, up 8.8 percent from a month earlier, Central Bank data showed on Saturday. Successful debt sales, including a Eurobond offering last month, have helped the government accrue

