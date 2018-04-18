Nigeria's Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board – Complete Sports Nigeria



Complete Sports Nigeria Nigeria's Igali Voted Vice-President Of Commonwealth Wrestling Board

Complete Sports Nigeria

World and Olympic champion Daniel Igali has been elected the vice-president of the Commonwealth Wrestling Board, the Nigeria Wrestling Federation have announced. NWF President Igali polled 19 of the available 22 votes at a meeting of the General …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

