Nigeria’s Lassa Fever Cases Decline – WHO — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Lassa Fever Cases Decline – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there has been a downward trend in the weekly reported cases of Lassa fever in Nigeria from late February to early March. WHO in its “Emergency Report”, said that in March less than 20 cases were reported each week while only five new cases reported in the week ending […]

The post Nigeria’s Lassa Fever Cases Decline – WHO appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

