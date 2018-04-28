Nigeria's Mobile Phone Subscribers hit 147 million – NCC - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s Mobile Phone Subscribers hit 147 million – NCC – Naija247news



Naija247news Nigeria's Mobile Phone Subscribers hit 147 million – NCC

Naija247news

The business opportunity here is a huge market for mobile devices and accessories. Services that can be offered through Mobile will also do well. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said that the country's mobile phone subscriptions have …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

