Nigeria’s Population over 198m – NPC — Nigeria Today

The Nigerian Population Council (NPC) has pegged the country’s population at 198 million, Punch reports. Chairman of the NPC, Eze Duruiheom, revealed this while delivering a talk on “Sustainable Cities, Human Mobility and International Migration” at the 51st Session of Commission on Population and Development in New York. Duruiheom said the population had grown at an average […]

