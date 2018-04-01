Nigeria’s problems not linked to religion, ethnicity – Atiku — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s problems not linked to religion, ethnicity – Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has pointed out that the problems bedevilling Nigeria have no ethnic or religious colourations. He stated this while urging leaders to be selfless and sacrificial towards ensuring that the country’s challenges are resolved. The Waziri of Adamawa’s remark was contained in a statement signed by his media office in Abuja […]

Nigeria's problems not linked to religion, ethnicity – Atiku

