Nigeria’s tech experts to discuss 4th industry revolution @ISPON dinner — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s tech experts to discuss 4th industry revolution @ISPON dinner

By Emeka Aginam

The best of Nigerian ICT practitioners would have the opportunity to deliberate on how best Nigeria can tap into the golden opportunity in the 4th industrial revolution for digital economy, as the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria, ISPON, holds its annual President’s Dinner in Lagos, next month.

The dinner is a flagship event of ISPON aimed at bringing captains of the ICT industry, software in particular, together in a relaxed environment to network and share knowledge on the latest trends and developments in the Nigerian and global Information Society, IS.

Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, and Director-General, National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, NOTAP, have been confirmed to attend the event even as they are billed for strategic lecture on their activities to corporate Nigeria and software industry stakeholders.

Their lectures would incorporate the strides taken towards the actualisation of the Executive Order Nos 003 and 005 as well as the advancement of the indigenous software industry.

The forum, according to ISPON, will have the Minister of Communication, Barrister Adebayo Shittu as special guest of honour.

President of ISPON, Olorogun James Emadoye at the weekend disclosed that the theme of the 2018 dinner is: The Fourth Industrial Revolution, A Golden Opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog into the league of developed nations to be held in Lagos on the 6th of April 2018.

He said that the forum which will be chaired by Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry, BoI, is expected to discuss other industry issues especially local content and its benefit to the Nigerian economy.

“We intend to critically analyse how Nigeria can seize the golden opportunity this revolution presents”, he added.

