Nigeria’s UAC plans N20bn bond sale for real estate unit — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s UAC plans N20bn bond sale for real estate unit

Nigerian conglomerate UAC plans to raise 20 billion ($65.4 million) naira this year through a bond sale to refinance short-term borrowings at its real estate subsidiary, where losses have widened, group CEO Abdul Bello said on Thursday. Bello said the company would restructure its real estate unit UPDC, which is suffering from a current oversupply…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria’s UAC plans N20bn bond sale for real estate unit appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

