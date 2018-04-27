Nigeria's unity, my paramount objective – Buhari - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Nigeria’s unity, my paramount objective – Buhari – Vanguard
Nigeria's unity, my paramount objective – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has on Saturday reinstated his commitment in maintaining a peaceful and united country, noting that the Nigeria's unity remain his paramount goal. Speaking with a delegation of Tijjaniya Movement led by Sheikh Muhammadu Mahi …
Unity of Nigeria my paramount objective – President Buhari
