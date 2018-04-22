 Nightmare for Mombasa Road users after flooding in Sultan Hamud - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today
Nightmare for Mombasa Road users after flooding in Sultan Hamud – The Star, Kenya

The Star, Kenya

Nightmare for Mombasa Road users after flooding in Sultan Hamud
Floods have continued wreaking havoc in many parts of the country as heavy rains have persisted. Nairobi-Mombasa road was cut off at the Sultan Hamud bridge following a heavy downpour on Saturday. Video footage showed motorists in traffic and buses
