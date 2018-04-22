Nightmare for Mombasa Road users after flooding in Sultan Hamud - The Star, Kenya — Nigeria Today

Nightmare for Mombasa Road users after flooding in Sultan Hamud – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Nightmare for Mombasa Road users after flooding in Sultan Hamud
The Star, Kenya
Floods have continued wreaking havoc in many parts of the country as heavy rains have persisted. Nairobi-Mombasa road was cut off at the Sultan Hamud bridge following a heavy downpour on Saturday. Video footage showed motorists in traffic and buses …
Tanzanian musical rivals Diamond and Ali Kiba in rare meeting at late socialite's funeral
Bus swept away as heavy flood cut off part of Nairobi-Mombasa road
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!