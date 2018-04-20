NIMASA, charting a new direction for the Nigerian maritime industry — Nigeria Today

NIMASA, charting a new direction for the Nigerian maritime industry

“Smooth Seas”, as the saying goes, “do not make a skilful sailor” This perhaps is the apt representation of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA. The Agency has in recent times navigated rough waters and now sailing on an even keel.

Mandated by enabling legislations, NIMASA’s responsibility is to achieve and sustain safe, secure shipping industry, as well as build capacity for the Nigerian Maritime industry, in line with global best practices towards achieving and complementing Nigeria’s key sectoral economic development drive.

Statistics shows that 90% of world trade is by sea and that 65% of vessels heading to Africa visit Nigeria. Therefore, the strategic importance of the Nigerian Maritime sector to the stability and growth of the industry in the Gulf of Guinea cannot be overemphasised. To this end, it is imperative to ensure that all hands are on deck in order to deliver optimally, especially with the mandate of restructuring, repositioning and reforming the nation’s maritime sector laid upon the Agency by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

To ensure that our mandate is achieved, we developed a Medium Term Strategic Plan (MTSP), built upon five pillars, vis-à-vis: Survey, Inspection and Certification Transformation Initiative; Environment, Security, Search and Rescue Transformation initiative; Digital Transformation Strategy; Capacity Building Initiative, as well as Cultural and Structural Reform.

Another step taken is the complete overhaul of NIMASA which starts with a rebranding process. This epitomises a total rebirth of the Agency and our renewed commitment to improving the fortunes of Nigeria, hence create a business-friendly and secured environment for stakeholders in the industry, in line with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), which is an initiative of the President Mohammadu Buhari led Administration.

