NIMASA, World Maritime Varsity sign MoU to develop maritime industry - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NIMASA, World Maritime Varsity sign MoU to develop maritime industry – Vanguard
|
NIMASA, World Maritime Varsity sign MoU to develop maritime industry
Vanguard
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and World Maritime University (WMU), Malmo, Sweden on Monday in Lagos signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop human capacity for the industry. Dakuku Peterside. NIMASA Head …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!