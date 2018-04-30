NIMC workers want caretaker committee dissolved — Nigeria Today

NIMC workers want caretaker committee dissolved

By Precious Nicholas

LAGOS—WORKERS of the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC have demanded for immediate dissolution of their caretaker committee, claiming it is not representing their interest.

Consequently, the workers demanded for the conduct of election for them to elect their true leaders to represent them effectively.

Among other alleged sins of the caretaker committee, the workers contended that the committee failed to confront NIMC management on perceived illegal recruitments, un-remitted monthly pension deducted from their salaries and lopsided promotion in the commission.

While calling for the dissolution of the caretaker committee, the workers, under the auspices of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, pleaded with ASCSN leadership to conduct proper election within three months for them to elect true representatives and leaders that could address their challenges.

According to the workers, the crisis in NIMC could only be resolved if proper election was organised and leaders elected to genuinely represent the interest of the workers.

In a petition to the leadership of the ASCSN, and copied the Minister of Labour, the Presidents of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, as well as the Chairman of the Board of NIMC; the workers demanded that their grievances be addressed urgently.

