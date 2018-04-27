NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery activities on Saturday — Nigeria Today

NiMet predicts cloudy skies, thundery activities on Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Saturday morning.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 34 to 36 and 17 to 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

It added that there were chances of localised thunderstorms over Lafia, Makurdi, Abuja and Lokoja in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience cloudy conditions in the morning hours with localised thunderstorms over Lagos and Ijebu-Ode.

It also predicts isolated thunderstorms over Uyo, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Eket, Owerri, Umuahia, Benin, Akure and Oshogbo later in the day with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Northern states will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions during the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the ranges of 34 to 42 and 24 to 29 degrees Celsius.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected over the extreme northern cities with prospect of localized thunderstorms over few places in the central down to the southern cities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicts.

