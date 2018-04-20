NIN now a requirement for Land Allocation in FCT – Minister, Bello — Nigeria Today

NIN now a requirement for Land Allocation in FCT – Minister, Bello
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared that the National Identification Number (NIN) is mandatory for land allocation within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Honorable Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello stated this when the Director General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Engr. Aliyu Aziz paid him a visit. A statement signed […]
