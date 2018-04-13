Nintendo files patent for separate screens capable of communicating — Nigeria Today

Nintendo files patent for separate screens capable of communicating
Nintendo has filed a patent for a game system designed with the ability for multiple screens to communicate with each other and display an unbroken view of gaming action in real time.
The post Nintendo files patent for separate screens capable of communicating appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!