Nintendo sells a whopping 15 million Switch units, gets a new leader — Nigeria Today

Nintendo sells a whopping 15 million Switch units, gets a new leader

In the first three months of 2018, Nintendo managed to sell a total of 15 million Switch gaming consoles, which is a whole 50 percent greater than its initially expected sales volume of 10 million units.

