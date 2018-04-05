NIPPs: Preferred investors rework investments over forex - The Punch — Nigeria Today

NIPPs: Preferred investors rework investments over forex – The Punch
|
NIPPs: Preferred investors rework investments over forex
The Punch
Preferred investors with successful bids for Nigeria's Integrated Power Projects are currently reworking the amount of investments to put in the assets following the sharp rise in the exchange rate of the United States dollar to the naira. It was …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!