 NIRSAL Targets 40% Increase On Farmers Yield — Nigeria Today
NIRSAL Targets 40% Increase On Farmers Yield

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Business, News | 0 comments

The managing director, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Mr. Aliyu Abdulhameed, has disclosed that farmers yield is about to increase by over 40 per cent with NIRSAL’s productivity enhancing technology and practices for small holder farmers in Nigeria. At a signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja between […]

