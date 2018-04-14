NIS arrests 67 migrants from Republic of Niger — Nigeria Today

NIS arrests 67 migrants from Republic of Niger

Agency Reports

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has arrested 67 irregular migrants from the Republic of Niger.

Mr Sunday James, the spokesman of the agency, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

James said that the foreigners were intercepted by the Special Border Corps of the NIS while trying to enter the country via Niger State, noting that the comptroller of the service in the state, Mrs Hornby Onimin, was in control of the operation.

He also said that the migrants had been profiled and would be repatriated soon.

“This arrest came after the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede, held a meeting with NIS zonal coordinators and comptrollers of state commands and other formations.

“At the meeting, Babandede challenged the officers to return to their base with a new vigour to ensure that non-Nigerians are not allowed to vote or be voted for in line with 1999 Constitution.

“He also directed them to evolve a community border patrol initiative, where community members are engaged in information gathering and sharing to the NIS border patrol operatives alongside community leaders.

“The directive has started yielding the desired results as shown by the apprehension of the 67 Nigeriens,’’ he said.

The spokesman quoted the NIS boss as encouraging other officers to emulate the exemplary leadership style of Onimin.

(NAN)

