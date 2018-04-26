NLC calls for living wage for vulnerable workers - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NLC calls for living wage for vulnerable workers – Vanguard
Vanguard
NLC calls for living wage for vulnerable workers
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for a living wage for vulnerable workers in the country. NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the call at the National Minimum Wage Public Hearing by the Tripartite Committee in the Federal Capital Territory …
