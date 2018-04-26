 NLO banishes Mighty Jets Feeders FC to Abuja over violence - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NLO banishes Mighty Jets Feeders FC to Abuja over violence – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

NLO banishes Mighty Jets Feeders FC to Abuja over violence
The Eagle Online
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the match officers were allegedly beaten during the ill-fated encounter which ended 2-1 in the favour of the host team. By The Eagle Online On Apr 26, 2018. Share. The heavy hammer from Nationwide League One fell
Mighty Jets Feeders FC banished to Abuja over violenceP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.