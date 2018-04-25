 Nnamdi Azikiwe University Expels 15 Students For Various Cases Of Misconduct 2018. — Nigeria Today
Nnamdi Azikiwe University Expels 15 Students For Various Cases Of Misconduct 2018.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University Expels 15 Students For Various Cases Of Misconduct  The Nnamdi Azikiwe University has Expelled15 Students For Various Cases Of Misconduct. All affected students should take note. The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University wishes to inform the university community that certain students has been expelled from the University for various misconduct leveled against them …

