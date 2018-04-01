Nnamdi Kanu Wrongly Called Nigeria A ‘zoo’ – Ben Bruce — Nigeria Today

Nnamdi Kanu Wrongly Called Nigeria A ‘zoo’ – Ben Bruce

Nnamdi Kanu wrongly called Nigeria a ‘zoo’ and we sent the army after him. But if a Presidential spokesman can call those who elected his boss into office ‘animals’, does he not validate Kanu? By that comment, Nigerians have a glimpse into the mindset of our highest leadership.

The post Nnamdi Kanu Wrongly Called Nigeria A 'zoo' – Ben Bruce appeared first on Ngyab.

