Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts: Nigeria Is Playing With Fire – IPOB — Nigeria Today

Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts: Nigeria Is Playing With Fire – IPOB
The spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful, has issued a warning to the Federal Government over its failure to produce the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu. Soldiers had invaded the home of the group’s leader in Abia state late last year, after which Kanu and his parents were declared missing. […]
The post Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts: Nigeria Is Playing With Fire – IPOB appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!