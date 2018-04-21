 Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts: Nigeria Is Playing With Fire – IPOB — Nigeria Today
Nnamdi Kanu’s Whereabouts: Nigeria Is Playing With Fire – IPOB

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful, has issued a warning to the Federal Government over its failure to produce the leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu. Soldiers had invaded the home of the group’s leader in Abia state late last year, after which Kanu and his parents were declared missing. […]

