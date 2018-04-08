NNL: Bendel Insurance ready for the season, says coach - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

NNL: Bendel Insurance ready for the season, says coach – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NNL: Bendel Insurance ready for the season, says coach
Vanguard
Benin – The handlers of Bendel Insurance FC of Benin, say the team is ready for the 2017/2018 season of the Nigeria National League (NNL). The Head Coach of the club, Baldwin Bazuaye, gave the assurance following the club's Sunday friendly win against …
NNL: Bendel Insurance ready for the season
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!