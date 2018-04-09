 NNPC completes group financial audit for five years — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NNPC completes group financial audit for five years

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Sunday announced the completion of the outstanding audit of its group financial statements from 2011 to 2016. It said the audited statements had been formally approved by its Board in line with extant laws governing the operations of the national oil firm. The Chief Financial Officer/Group Executive Director, Finance […]

The post NNPC completes group financial audit for five years appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.