NNPC Gears-Up for Groundbreaking of 614km AKK Gas Pipeline Project — Nigeria Today

NNPC Gears-Up for Groundbreaking of 614km AKK Gas Pipeline Project

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC) said arrangements were being concluded for the historic groundbreaking of the 40inch x 614km Ajaokuta – Kaduna – Kano, (AKK), gas pipeline and stations in the weeks ahead. This is contained in a press statement signed by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, The corporation said following last week’s successful execution of contract agreements for the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and financing for Lots 1&3 of the over $2.8billion trans-Nigeria gas pipeline project, measures had been activated for the flag-off of what has been described as the single biggest gas pipeline project in the history of oil & gas operation in Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

