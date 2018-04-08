NNPC moves to expand retail outlets  — Nigeria Today

NNPC moves to expand retail outlets

In its bid to ensure Nigerians enjoy steady supply and distribution of petroleum products, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is working assiduously to expand its network of retail stations nationwide.

Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, disclosed this while receiving Governor Rauf Aregbesola at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, according to a statement by Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu, yesterday.

Baru’s declaration came on the heels of advanced talks between the corporation and the Osun State Government on collaboration over establishing a state-of-the-art retail filling station that would improve the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the State and environs.

According to the GMD, Osun State government has completed a modern 26 nozzle retail station and is planning to lease it out to the corporation.

Baru added: “Our strategy for the NNPC Retail is to capture as much of the downstream retail market in the country as possible.

“A state like Osun is very central to our expansion drive. Having looked at the possibilities, we are committed to taking the discussions further.”

“We have reached an advanced stage in our discussions. Next week, we are expected to further discussions on commercial terms of offer with the state government’s team,” Baru added.

He explained the partnership would not only expand the downstream fuel distribution and retail in the state, it would also ensure adequate products availability as well as improve commercial return on investment.

Baru said, over the years, NNPC enjoyed tremendous support from Osun State as a neighboring state that hosts the corporation’s System 2B pipeline segments connecting Mosimi Depot with Ibadan, Ore and Ilorin depots.

He commended the governor for his patriotic support during the recent fuel challenges where he constituted a Special State Taskforce to monitor fuel distribution within and across the state, a move that cushioned the effects of the hiccups on Nigerians.

Responding, Aregbesola said he was in the NNPC to commend the corporation for its interest in driving development in Osun State.

He said to assist the NNPC to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the State he has set up a taskforce on fuel distribution, working with the NNPC Depot in Ibadan and the marketers in the state.”

