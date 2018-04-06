NNPC, Nigerian Academy of Engineers to Raise Standard of Engineering, Technology — Nigeria Today

NNPC, Nigerian Academy of Engineers to Raise Standard of Engineering, Technology

· As Baru restates commitment to grow LPG market The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is to collaborate with the Nigerian academy of Engineers to raise the standard of Engineering and Technology in the country. Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, who disclosed this while receiving members of the Nigerian Academy of Engineers who paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja noted that the corporation had a record of supporting the development of engineering and technology in the country through its various corporate social responsibility programmes like the annual national quiz competition for science students in the country.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

