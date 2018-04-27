 NNPC Official Tells Senate, Stopping 'Subsidy' Will Create Massive Fuel Scarcity - The Whistler NG — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NNPC Official Tells Senate, Stopping ‘Subsidy’ Will Create Massive Fuel Scarcity – The Whistler NG

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Whistler NG

NNPC Official Tells Senate, Stopping 'Subsidy' Will Create Massive Fuel Scarcity
The Whistler NG
An official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has informed the Senate that any attempt to stop the payment of subsidy, will result in scarcity of the product. The Senate, during plenary on Thursday, asked the Corporation to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.