NNPC pledges to back local investors, tech development — Nigeria Today

NNPC pledges to back local investors, tech development

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it will encourage initiatives targeted at enhancing Nigerian investors in the oil and gas sector.

Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru, said yesterday, that the national oil company would support engineering development to ensure technological advancement of the nations oil and gas industry. He disclosed this while speaking at the induction ceremony of the GMD of ARCO Group, Alfred Irabor Okoigun, who was honoured with Honourary Fellowship of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE).

Okoigun established ARCO Petrochemical Engineering Company Ltd in 1980 after a two-year stint as a Material Management Officer with NNPCs Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company (WRPC). Baru, who lauded Alfred’s contribution to the industry, said he remained a leading example in the development and promotion of engineering education in the country.

In his lecture at the occasion, former VC of University of Lagos, Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe called on innovators in the engineering profession to look towards providing solutions that would make the world a better place to for all.

