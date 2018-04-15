NNPC Relishes N250b Trading Surplus - Economic Confidential (press release) — Nigeria Today

NNPC Relishes N250b Trading Surplus – Economic Confidential (press release)
|
Economic Confidential (press release)
|
NNPC Relishes N250b Trading Surplus
Economic Confidential (press release)
NNPC Relishes N250b Trading Surplus. The Group Executive Director, Finance and Account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Isiaka Abdulrazak said the corporation recorded a trading surplus of N250 billion in 2016. Abdulrazak …
FY17: NNPC's NETCO Pays N750m Dividend Amid 34% Drop in Profit
$2.8bn pipeline contract to Oando, firm followed due process — NNPC – The Punch
Profit at NNPC's NETCO hit by lower forex gain
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!