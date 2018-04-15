 NNPC Relishes N250b Trading Surplus - Economic Confidential (press release) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NNPC Relishes N250b Trading Surplus – Economic Confidential (press release)

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Economic Confidential (press release)

NNPC Relishes N250b Trading Surplus
Economic Confidential (press release)
NNPC Relishes N250b Trading Surplus. The Group Executive Director, Finance and Account of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Isiaka Abdulrazak said the corporation recorded a trading surplus of N250 billion in 2016. Abdulrazak
FY17: NNPC's NETCO Pays N750m Dividend Amid 34% Drop in ProfitBusiness Post Nigeria (press release) (blog)
$2.8bn pipeline contract to Oando, firm followed due process — NNPC – The PunchNigeria Today
Profit at NNPC's NETCO hit by lower forex gainFinancial Watch Newspaper (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.