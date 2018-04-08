NNPC says Group financial statements up to date — Nigeria Today

NNPC says Group financial statements up to date
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has completed outstanding audit of the Group Financial Statements from the years 2011 to 2016. The audited backlog,the corporation said has been formally approved by the Board of the corporation in line with extant laws governing the operations of the national oil company. Providing details of the…
The post NNPC says Group financial statements up to date appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!