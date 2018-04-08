NNPC says Group financial statements up to date — Nigeria Today

NNPC says Group financial statements up to date

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it has completed outstanding audit of the Group Financial Statements from the years 2011 to 2016. The audited backlog,the corporation said has been formally approved by the Board of the corporation in line with extant laws governing the operations of the national oil company. Providing details of the…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post NNPC says Group financial statements up to date appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

