 NNPC Strives for Greater Efficiency in Operations of Retail Outlets — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

NNPC Strives for Greater Efficiency in Operations of Retail Outlets

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said its downstream retail subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, was activating fresh measures to optimize operational efficiency in the delivery of petroleum and allied products to customers across the country. This is contained in a press sattement signed by Ndu Ughamadu, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division. The corporation stated that the measures would entail closer scrutiny and supervision of the operations of NNPC mega and affiliate retail outlets strategically clustered in major cities and towns throughout the country.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.