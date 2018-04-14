NNPC subsidiary’s profit drops by 34% — Nigeria Today

NNPC subsidiary’s profit drops by 34%

The National Engineering and Technical Company Limited on Friday announced that its profit before tax for the 2017 financial year dropped by 34 per cent to N3.26bn when compared with the previous year. NETCO, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, stated that the PBT decreased by 34 per cent when compared with the […]

The post NNPC subsidiary’s profit drops by 34% appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

