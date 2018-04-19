NNPC’s Burden: Oil Market And Appropriate Pricing Of Products — Nigeria Today

NNPC’s Burden: Oil Market And Appropriate Pricing Of Products

Alvin Toffler (1928 – 2016), the father of ‘Future Shock’ in discussing transformation wrote in The Adaptive Corporation that: Even the best strategies seldom take into account more than a few of the consequences that flow from them. In real life, the decision-maker must continually adjust to those consequences, and, in doing so, deviate from […]

The post NNPC’s Burden: Oil Market And Appropriate Pricing Of Products appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

