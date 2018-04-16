No amount of pressure will make me reconcile with Gov Badaru – Sen Shitu — Nigeria Today

No amount of pressure will make me reconcile with Gov Badaru – Sen Shitu

Serving senator of the all progressive party in Jigawa state representing Jigawa North central Ubali Shitu said that no amount of pressure will makes him change his mind and give room for reconciliation with Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

Ubali Shitu made the disclosure over the weekend while responding to questions from newsmen in his home town Hadejia, He said no political blackmail or intimidation will forced him to abundant his decision.

Senator Ubali Shitu had been at loggerhead with Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar for accusing the governor of plotting to substitute him with his deputy governor Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, who is finishing his second terms as deputy governor in 2019.

“My case is not for senate seat I wanted to contest for governor seat , I want to replace him because he is not performing from the look of thing in jigawa he is the governor and also a contractor as well as dictator there is no way we can allowed such thing to continue to happen”He stated.

“I challenge him because in jigawa as a hole there was nothing to show executed but only the completion project by previous administration of governor sule lamido every body knows that lamido has done well for jigawa people if we can do justice to our self”

The senator’s impasse with the governor, like many other states controlled by the APC, is getting worse despite the reconciliation efforts by the party through its leader, former Lagos state Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Shitu declared that his quarrel with the governor is irreconcilable, as twelve efforts were made in the past but in all of them the governor had continued to break the earlier promises he made.

According to the senator, “The governor has turned the state to his personal business enterprise together with his wives and cronies. This, we would reject; and I will, in-shaa-Allah, engineer his replacement come 2019,” he stated.

“My disagreement with Governor Badaru started in the 2015 presidential election when he insisted that we vote for former President Goodluck Jonathan, against Muhammad Buhari, which I vehemently kicked against,” he revealed.

He also alleged that Governor Badaru is all out to use his position as governor to expand his business enterprise where he alone awards contracts to his friends and wives without following due process in the state.

Special Assistant to the governor on media, Bello Zaki, debunked all the allegations tabled by the senator against Governor Badaru.

He said the Senator is just a dawning man clutching at a straw, having lost favour with his constituents for betraying the party and President Muhammad Buhari.

“His trouble started when he betrayed the APC, the President and his people by backing and taking side with Senators Bukola Saraki and Ike Ikweremadu to emerge as Senate President and deputy against party’s wish.

“Instead of him to retract his steps, he continued to insult his people by accompanying Saraki to attend his corruption trials in court. That’s how he lost favour with his people. Governor Badaru’s sin was washing his hands off the man and telling him to go and settle things with his constituents in his own way.”

Zaki added that all the noise the senator was making is nothing but a prelude to defection to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he was recently seen accompanying former Jigawa State governor Sule Lamido. He knows that his political career with APC is finished.

It could also be recalled that Campaign Coordinators of Senator Ubali Shitu representing Jigawa North East from the constituency have distanced themselves from the utterances the senator made that he will go against Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar coming up 2019 general election.

Campaign Coordinators of Senator Ubali Shitu representing Jigawa North East and some All Progressives Congress party faithfuls at the moment do not want to be identified with him.

The constituents made this statement when they stormed Government House to make their voices heard over the emerging political battle that has been rocking the party

Rabiu Zakar Masama of Kirikasamma who spoke on behalf of the delegation after hours of a close door meeting with the governor said they came to see the governor and also to distance themselves from the statement of Senator Ubali Shitu who early vowed to unseat Governor Badaru Abubakar come 2019.

