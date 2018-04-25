No Contact With Arsenal About Replacing Arsene Wenger – Patrick Vieira — Nigeria Today

No Contact With Arsenal About Replacing Arsene Wenger – Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira says he would be “ready” if he got a call from Arsenal, but stressed his former club have not been in contact and that he still has the 2018 MLS season to complete with New York City FC.

Asked by Goal.com how he had improved since he started work in New York, Vieira gave some examples, before adding: “If the question is, if I’m ready. Yes, I’m ready.”

However, asked specifically if Arsenal had been in touch, Vieira said: “Honestly and seriously, no.”

‘I still have, of course, next year. It is going to be my contract at least until the end of the season and then after that, anything can happen.

‘But I have a contract until the end of the season.’ Vieira’s New York City currently head the table in the MLS Eastern Conference and he says he must ‘focus and concentrate’ on the task at hand. ‘When your name is linked with big teams in Europe, it’s good,’ he said. ‘That shows that people are following what you are doing and you are doing a good job.

‘What is important for me is to focus and concentrate about what I’m doing at the moment. ‘My head and my mind and my energy is on how to win the next game.’

