No Double Salary, I Only Received Top-Up – Rashid Pelpuo - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today

Dr Rashid Pelpuo, a former Minister of State in charge of Public Private Partnership during the erstwhile Mahama administration, has refuted allegations that he received double salary as minister and MP. Dr Pelpuo, who was invited by the Criminal …
