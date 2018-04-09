No Focus for you, Ford drums up anticipation for European-only 2019 Focus debut — Nigeria Today

No Focus for you, Ford drums up anticipation for European-only 2019 Focus debut
This Tuesday, Ford will introduce the 2019 Ford Focus, the next generation of the sporty hatchback. U.S. buyers have to wait until late 2019 for the 2020 model year, to be manufactured in China.
The post No Focus for you, Ford drums up anticipation for European-only 2019 Focus debut appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!