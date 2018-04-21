 “No Force”: Fayose Attacks Obasanjo’s Third Force — Nigeria Today
“No Force”: Fayose Attacks Obasanjo’s Third Force

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has derided former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s proposed Third Force, describing it as “no force”. Since his viral January open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Obasanjo has been canvassing for a ” Third Force” to snatch power from the two major political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic […]

The post “No Force”: Fayose Attacks Obasanjo’s Third Force appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

