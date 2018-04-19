 No-go warning as Japan volcano erupts for first time in 250 years - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

No-go warning as Japan volcano erupts for first time in 250 years – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

No-go warning as Japan volcano erupts for first time in 250 years
Pulse Nigeria
A volcano in southern Japan erupted for the first time in 250 years on Thursday, spewing steam and ash hundreds of metres into the air, as authorities warned locals not to approach the mountain. Published: 13:40 , Refreshed: 13:24; Pulse News Agency
Japan's Io Yama volcano erupts, access to peak bannedArab News
Japan volcano ERUPTION: Io Yama violently EXPLODES shooting smoke and rocks into skyExpress.co.uk
Volcano erupts in Japan, no-go warning issuedFinancial Express
Asahi Shimbun –The Straits Times –Daily Star –The Mainichi
all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.